Max Power has Sunderland medical ahead of move from Wigan
By Sky Sports News
Last Updated: 09/08/18 3:43pm
Max Power is having a medical with Sunderland after they agreed a fee for the Wigan midfielder, according to Sky sources.
The 25-year-old, who helped Wigan win the Sky Bet League One title last season, has made 126 league appearances for the Latics since signing from Tranmere in 2015.
Sunderland, relegated from the Championship in their last campaign, got off to a winning start on Saturday thanks to Lynden Gooch's 96th-minute winner against Charlton.
The Black Cats have already signed 11 players this summer, while 12 have left the club in a massive overhaul.
