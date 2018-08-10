Max Power joins Sunderland on initial loan deal from Wigan

Max Power becomes Sunderland's 12th summer signing

Sunderland have signed midfielder Max Power from Wigan on an initial loan deal which will become permanent in January.

With the transfer window for permanent signings in the Football League closing on Thursday, Sunderland were unable complete a such a deal for Power in this window.

However, the loan window is still open until the end of the month, meaning Power is immediately available for Sunderland, who play Luton Town on Saturday.

Wigan manager Paul Cook said: "Max leaves with our best wishes. He has been an excellent servant to Wigan Athletic."

Power joined the Latics from Tranmere Rovers in 2015 and went on to make 143 appearances for the club.