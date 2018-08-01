Matej Vydra will be back in Derby first team, says Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard says there is "no one knocking down the door" to sign Matej Vydra after the striker's move to Leeds collapsed.

Vydra, the Sky Bet Championship's reigning Golden Boot winner, could not agree personal terms with Leeds to finalise an £11m transfer.

Patrick Bamford has since joined Leeds from Middlesbrough for £7m, rising to £10m.

Vydra has returned from an injury and will be re-integrated back into Derby's first team, says Lampard, whose first competitive game as a manager is the curtain-raiser for the new season and will be live on Sky Sports on Friday.

"The only clarity is that he's our player," said Lampard.

"There was interest in him, I think we're all aware of that, I saw it on TV in the week. He's our player and there's no one knocking our door down making offers for him."

Lampard has signed five new players this summer despite chairman Mel Morris stating the club would limit spending in order to meet Financial Fair Play requirements.

But former Chelsea and England player Lampard says there is a "good chance" of more ins and outs before the transfer window shuts on August 9.

"There's no definite line on that," he said, but confirmed the club have no current bids for players on the table. "We need people that can win us games."

On paper, we're a Premier League club. Derby manager Frank Lampard

Lampard has welcomed promotion expectations placed on him since his first steps into management following an illustrious playing career this summer.

"On paper, we're a Premier League club," the Derby boss reiterated on Wednesday.

But the 2012 Champions League winner admitted management is likely to bring a higher pressure than he ever felt as a player.

"To go by the last month I probably won't sleep very well," said Lampard. "Management does bring lots of issues.

"Playing is easy, you can be pretty selfish when you leave the training ground and go home to your own life.

"As a manager, you do take responsibilities everywhere you go and you do wake in the night thinking about tactics and players etc. That's been the case but it comes with the territory."

He added: "The nerves will be very high going into it but I'm prepared for that."