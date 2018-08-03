Frank Lampard will get time at Derby, says chairman Mel Morris

Frank Lampard has been assured he will be given plenty of time to revive Derby's fortunes by the club chairman.

Mel Morris has built up a reputation for hiring and firing having overseen seven managers since taking over in 2014.

Speaking ahead of Lampard's first competitive game in charge in their Championship opener at Reading, the chairman revealed his confidence over the former Chelsea and England midfielder who replaced Gary Rowett in May.

Morris told Sky Sports News reporter Rob Dorsett: "He will get time. The reality is it's difficult to get out of this league.

"In truth, we also need to look at other factors. We've had two seasons where we haven't got the best out of our players - particularly the academy.

"We've had a pre-season where we've seen academy players included and stepping up and Frank's been a big part of inspiring that.

"So there are many factors apart from promotion that Frank is focused on. They are really important because they put value in the club."

Morris opened up on the reasons why he had invested over £100m into Derby.

"I decided to put something back into the community," Morris added. "The club touches so many lives in the community - one in 10 go to the matches - and the whole town takes a dive if we lose and they're upbeat if we win.

"This was a great way to hep the city and help them to enjoy, hopefully, good football."