WATCH: Tubes meets Frank Lampard

1:05 Lampard says he has no problem turning to family members or former managers for advice Lampard says he has no problem turning to family members or former managers for advice

There are a few things that have taken Frank Lampard by surprise so far as a manager, but none more than the feeling of when your side scores a last-minute winner.

Derby beat Reading 2-1 in their Sky Bet Championship opener last weekend, and Lampard admits he was shocked that Tom Lawrence's late winner left him with a feeling as good as any he had when scoring as a player.

Speaking to Tubes, in an interview which airs on Soccer AM on Saturday from 10am, Lampard also discussed a host of other topics including his early days in management, taking advice from his family and other coaches and why he couldn't say no to Derby.

"[The winner] was right up there," he said. "I was surprised by that because I loved scoring goals and the feeling you get, especially from scoring important goals, is incredible. You think you can't match it but that moment did.

"It's probably because of the collective responsibility you feel in the role. The lads and staff have worked so hard, the support from the fans was brilliant on the day and when you get that moment it feels just as good, if not better.

Derby vs Leeds Live on

"It's very early days but I've enjoyed every minute so far. I feel settled here already and we won our first game and celebrated wildly. I'll try and be more refined going forward!

"But I got back into the game for that feeling and you work very hard for it. We said on the day we might not have deserved to win that game and a draw was probably the fair result, but sometimes you nick a moment and that was a big one for us to start off."

Don't miss the Sky Bet Championship clash between Derby and Leeds on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 5.15pm