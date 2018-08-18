Derby deserved a draw at Millwall, says boss Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard's Derby are 14th in the Championship table after three games played

Frank Lampard felt his Derby side deserved a draw after they were beaten 2-1 at Millwall on Saturday.

Goals from Lee Gregory and Shaun Williams condemned the Rams to their second defeat in as many Sky Bet Championship games, after losing 4-1 at home to Leeds last Saturday.

"We knew what to expect from Millwall," said Lampard. "They are very effective at what they do.

"We deserved a draw. But it's always difficult when you are 2-0 down, because you become desperate as the game goes on.

"I'm not pointing fingers, we knew balls were going to be firing into our box, but as a group we need to deal with them and clear them.

"There is a bit of a lottery with Millwall, you can try and win the lottery by getting close to people by clearing your lines and digging in.

"This atmosphere in this stadium is one of those that when with the home team - it is massive."

Derby return to action on Tuesday night with a home game against Ipswich.