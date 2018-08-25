Frank Lampard: Mason Mount can reach the top

Mason Mount has impressed on loan for Derby

Frank Lampard tipped Mason Mount to go to the top of the game after his third goal of the season set Derby on course for a 2-0 win over Preston.

The on-loan Chelsea midfielder also took the corner that Richard Keogh headed in for Derby’s second, although Preston goalkeeper Declan Rudd was at fault for both goals.

Mount’s display caught the eye of Derby manager Lampard, who believes the 19-year-old can be “top, top level” and a genuine “contender” for his parent club when he returns to Stamford Bridge.

1:14 Derby 2-0 Preston Derby 2-0 Preston

“They were getting a bit rough with him in the first part of the game, they were getting tough with him and I wanted him to react and the best way to react is with a goal so credit to him,” the former Chelsea and England midfielder said.

“He can be really good, he can be top, top level because he’s 19 and plays with ability and quality, technically he’s brilliant but also his work-rate shouldn’t go unnoticed.

Frank Lampard's side beat Preston 2-0

“He’s so quick to leave midfield to go and press people whether it be defenders or deep-lying midfield players which makes you the all-round midfield player.

“He should never be considered a No 10 because there’s so much more to his game but he’ll score goals like a No 10.

“At some stage he will go back to Chelsea, I don’t want to think about that now, but when he does I think he’s going to be a contender.”