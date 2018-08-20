Preston midfielder Paul Gallagher given three-match ban

Paul Gallagher will miss Preston's next three matches

Preston midfielder Paul Gallagher has been given a three-match suspension from the FA following a clash with Joe Allen in Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Stoke.

Gallagher - who scored the opening goal of the game from the penalty spot - was charged with violent conduct following an incident in the 31st minute of the Sky Bet Championship match at Deepdale.

The incident was not seen by the match officials, but was caught on video in and the charge was accepted, with the three-match ban subsequently applied.

Former Blackburn and Leicester player Gallagher will now miss Preston's next three matches, all of which are away from home.

He will sit out Wednesday night's trip to Norwich - live on Sky Sports Football via the Red Button - the game with Derby at Pride Park on Saturday, followed by the Carabao Cup second-round tie against Leeds at Elland Road on August 28.

