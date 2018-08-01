Graeme Jones appointed West Brom assistant boss after leaving Belgium

Graeme Jones has joined West Brom

Graeme Jones has been confirmed as West Brom assistant head coach after leaving Roberto Martinez's Belgium backroom staff.

Jones was busy over the summer working alongside Martinez and Thierry Henry as they helped orchestrate Belgium's third-place finish at the Russia World Cup - a record for the nation.

N Forest vs W Brom Live on

West Brom head coach Darren Moore is familiar with Jones after a one-year spell they shared at Doncaster Rovers.

In a statement on the club's website, Moore said: "Graeme and I have never been out of contact since those first days together at Doncaster and I cannot tell you how delighted I am to have him alongside me.

Jones leaves Roberto Martinez's backroom staff

"He has all the right qualities as a man and all the right qualities as a coach. His attention to detail, his career record, and his qualities as a human being are exactly why I was determined he join me.

"He is an attack-minded coach and while I know what I want from our forward play, I believe Graeme can deliver that with precision."

Jones arrived at the Palm Training Ground on Wednesday helping Moore make plans for Saturday's Sky Bet Championship opener against Bolton at the Hawthorns.

Jones added: "From a football perspective we need to get Albion back to where we should be, where we were."