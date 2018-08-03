James Morrison re-signs for West Brom

James Morrison has signed a new contract with West Brom

James Morrison, West Brom's longest-serving player, has signed a new one-year contract with the club.

The 32-year-old has been at West Brom since 2007, scoring 39 goals in his 317 appearances.

The new deal includes the option of extending for another year.

The midfielder had been a free agent after his previous contract with the club expired at the end of the season. He has been training with West Brom all summer.

Middlesbrough had been in talks with Morrison, but head coach Darren Moore has convinced him to stay at The Hawthorns.