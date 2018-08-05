West Brom have a new mascot called Boiler Man

0:18 Take a look at West Brom's new and improved mascot... Boiler Man! Take a look at West Brom's new and improved mascot... Boiler Man!

West Brom may have lost their season opener against Bolton but they came up trumps in the mascot stakes thanks to the unveiling of Boiler Man!

The club's regular mascot duo of Baggie the Bird and Albi must be feeling a little left out this weekend after playing second fiddle to the mascot that some fans have already started calling Colin the Combi.

Yanic Wildschut's last-minute winner meant it was a forgettable day on the pitch for the Albion faithful but the pre-match build-up was anything but forgettable thanks to Boiler Man.

The latest addition to the club's squad of mascots is as a result of a recent sponsorship deal West Brom have struck with Ideal Boilers. The Hull-based firm have just begun their first full season as West Brom's main shirt sponsor.

Click play on the video above to see Boiler Man warm up the crowd at The Hawthorns.