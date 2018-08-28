Tyrone Mears signs short-term contract at West Brom

Tyrone Mears won the MLS Cup with Seattle Sounders in 2016

West Brom have announced the signing of veteran defender Tyrone Mears on a short-term contract.

The 35-year-old is set to make his Baggies debut in Tuesday night's Carabao Cup tie against Mansfield.

Mears had spells with Preston, West Ham, Derby, Burnley and Bolton earlier in his career, before heading to the MLS in 2015 for stints with Seattle, Atlanta and Minnesota.

He has now agreed a rolling contract until January with West Brom.

Baggies manager Darren Moore told the club website: "We're former team-mates at Derby and, when I heard about his availability and looked at the situation we have in terms of the squad's balance at the moment, it was a no-brainer for me.

"Tyrone has got a wealth of experience and is a very fit footballer.

"He totally understands the division we are in and I have no doubt about the job he will be able to do for us.

"The mere fact that he has been in the MLS for the past three years is testament to his condition, because you have to be physically right to compete in that league.

"He's got massive experience and I'm pleased to have him here."