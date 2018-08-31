West Brom's James Tavernier bid rejected by Rangers

James Tavernier secured a Rangers win on the Scottish Premiership opening day

Rangers have rejected a second approach from West Brom for their captain James Tavernier, according to Sky sources.

The Sky Bet Championship club submitted a loan offer for the 26-year-old defender with an option to buy in January on Friday.

Tavernier, who is set to lead Rangers into Sunday's Old Firm against Celtic - live on Sky Sports Football - was last approached by West Brom in August, but they saw a £3m bid rejected.

The full-back has made more than 140 appearances for Rangers since joining from Wigan Athletic in 2015 and scored a penalty for Steven Gerrard's side in their opening-day draw against Aberdeen.

Baggies boss Darren Moore has already bolstered his defence with Kyle Bartley, Tosin Adarabioyo and Conor Townsend this summer, after losing Jonny Evans to Leicester and allowing Gareth McAuley to leave at the end of his contract.