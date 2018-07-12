Prince Oniangue leaves for Caen, Wolves loan out Roderick Miranda

Wolves midfielder Prince Oniangue has joined French side Caen

Wolves midfielder Prince Oniangue has signed for Caen on a permanent deal, while centre-back Roderick Miranda has joined Olympiakos on loan for next season.

Congo international Oniangue is leaving the West Midlands after struggling to secure a regular starting berth since joining from French side Reims in August 2016.

The 29-year-old made 11 appearances for Wolves in the early stages of the 2016/17 season and scored twice before joining Bastia for the remainder of the campaign.

He was then loaned out to another Ligue 1 side, Angers, in January 2018 joined Ligue 1, where he played 15 times and scored one goal.

Roderick Miranda has been loaned out to Olympiakos

Miranda is also on his way, having initially made the move to Molineux from Rio Ave in June 2017, making 19 appearances in all competitions last season as they secured promotion back to the Premier League.

The 27-year-old started every game between August and November, although he only featured in four more matches until the end of the campaign, and will now try his luck in the Greek Superleague.

Meanwhile, striker Joe Mason has returned early from his loan spell at MLS side Colorado Rapids.