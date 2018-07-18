Rui Patricio says Wolves' 'exciting project' persuaded him to join

Rui Patricio says an “exciting project” at Wolves was key to his decision to leave Sporting Lisbon for the Premier League.

The Portugal No 1 joins a number of his fellow countrymen, including head coach Nuno Espirito Santo, at the Midlands club but he insists the opportunity to be part of such an exciting project was the biggest incentive.

"Nuno played a fundamental role in my arrival here, as we've known each other for several years," Patricio told Wolves TV.

"Nuno wasn't the only motive for my arrival, as Wolves' exciting project has given me the opportunity to play here. That was without question the biggest trigger.

"I'm very excited to start training and play in the Premier League, which is the best in the world."

Rui Patricio played in all four of Portugal's game at the World Cup

Patricio joined Wolves on a four-year deal in June after opting to break his Sporting Lisbon contract. The goalkeeper's former club are demanding a fee of £48.5m for his services. However, according to Sky sources, Wolves are unconcerned by such a deal.

It's been a busy summer so far for the Premier League newcomers with eight new signings coming through the door at Molineux.

There may be more to follow with Sky Sports News reporting that Wolves had made a club-record £16m bid for Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko earlier this month.