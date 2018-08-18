Nuno Espirito Santo urges Wolves to show more belief in front of goal

2:08 Nuno says Wolves must keep their belief after defeat to Leicester Nuno says Wolves must keep their belief after defeat to Leicester

Nuno Espirito Santo says Wolves must believe they can score "in every moment" after they failed to find a way past Leicester during a 2-0 defeat.

The Midlands club hit the woodwork three times during the game at the King Power Stadium as a Matt Doherty own goal and James Maddison strike sealed the win for Leicester, who also had Jamie Vardy sent off in the 66th minute.

But Nuno has encouraged his side to keep believing they can find the back of the net and said he was proud of his players.

"We started well, we controlled the game and we created enough chances," he told Sky Sports.

"Of course, you're disappointed but sometimes, this is the way, and we have to be clinical. We have to have that moment of quality and there is talent.

"We must believe we can score in every moment - at the beginning, the middle and the end of the game.

"We were not able to put away the chances we created to really punish them. After they went down to 10 men, we controlled the game, they tried some counter-attacks but all of the game was ours.

"When you're chasing a result, you have to take some risks and go in front. Everything can change if you score, we couldn't do it, but thank you to our fans who supported us to the end of the game.

Jamie Vardy was sent off for Leicester during the 2-0 defeat

"I'm proud of the boys because this is the way we want to be on every pitch."

Saturday's defeat comes a week after an opening weekend draw against Everton, but Nuno believes his side are on the right path.

He added: "Last week we drew and today we lost, but we are playing the way we want and the team has a lot of things to improve. This is our job and we'll do what we can with the maximum of our strengths."