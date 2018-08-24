Nuno Espirito Santo says Wolves must keep identity

Nuno Espirito Santo says Wolves will not change their style of football despite a draw and loss in their first two Premier League games.

Last year's Championship winners opened up their Premier League campaign with a 2-2 draw against 10-men Everton, before being beaten by Leicester 2-0 last weekend.

Despite having 58 per cent of possession in both matches, Wolves have not found a way to win and, this Saturday, they face their toughest opponent yet when they host Manchester City, live on Sky Sports Premier League.

"We don't know how to play any other way," Santo said.

"There are two ways to react to something that happened, for example, away against Leicester. You react by changing, or not. We will not change, because we want to build something.

"It's more important that we build the same things that we train, we want to achieve, and it's another opportunity to do so. We will not change but adapt, of course, because you have a good opponent in front of you but we don't change.

"When you want to build something, you have to truly believe in what you are doing and keep pushing onto it."

Ruben Neves has starred for Wolves under Santo

Santo, who guided Wolves to a Championship win last year with 99 points and a nine-point lead over runners-up Cardiff City, praised City's success last season under Pep Guardiola, but says his team should not fear them.

"They were fantastic," he added. They were the best team in the competition, they deserved to break the records.

"We are talking about a squad full of talent, fantastic manager, big club, the champions.

"But we are champions also, so we must be proud."