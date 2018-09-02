WATCH: Raul Jiminez's miss of the season contender

0:42 WATCH: Raul Jimenez’s glaring miss WATCH: Raul Jimenez’s glaring miss

Raul Jimenez produced a miss of the season contender in Wolves 1-0 victory at West Ham on Saturday.

Ruben Neves started an excellent Wolves move with a stunning cross-field pass to set Matt Doherty free down the right.

The wing back's cross flew straight to the unmarked Jimenez, who got his feet in an awful tangle before taking an embarrassing swing and a miss in front of goal.

It was a bad moment for Jimenez but it didn't prove to be too costly as Adama Traore popped up in injury time to secure Wolves first win in the top-flight since beating QPR in February 2012.

Watch Raul Jimenez's embarrassing miss by hitting play on the video at the top of the page!