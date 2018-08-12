Mark Hughes feels Southampton edged it against Burnley

2:46 Mark Hughes feels Southampton shaded their contest with Burnley Mark Hughes feels Southampton shaded their contest with Burnley

Southampton manager Mark Hughes feels his side were unfortunate not to begin their 2018/19 Premier League campaign with a victory as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Burnley at St Mary's.

Jack Stephens was denied by Joe Hart in the second half on the south coast, while Ben Mee very nearly put through his own net from Mohamed Elyounoussi's corner, but the points were shared.

The Saints came perilously close to relegation last season before surviving on the final day, but their draw against Sean Dyche's side will provide encouragement that another campaign of turmoil does not lie ahead.

Hughes said: "I think we edged it. Our best play was in the second half and we were a lot more in control of the game, we created more chances and got behind them.

Hughes has told his players to shake off any hangover from last season

"We stopped them causing us too many problems. Their out-ball was to hit it longer because we were putting them under pressure.

"In the first half they were turning us around a bit too readily, but I made a change personnel-wise and system-wise early in the second half and all that was lacking was the goal that would have got us maximum points."

Hughes feels his side might have won a late penalty when Danny Ings went down inside the box under a challenge from Mee, but he was pleased with the striker's overall contribution.

Ings and Elyounoussi were introduced in the second period and provided the Saints with a more attacking dimension, but neither side were able to break the deadlock.

The Welshman added: "Aaron Lennon was the one clear-cut chance they had, and I felt Joe Hart had more to deal with than Alex (McCarthy) did today.

"There was a little bit of apprehension early on and a little bit of a hangover from last year, but there's no need to have that any more.

"It's a new season, and we've had good additions to the group, so it's about building for this season. Our intention is to be more on the front foot and to be a lot better, as we were in the second half."