Gary Rowett expects Jack Butland to stay at Stoke

Jack Butland has attracted interest from Liverpool and Chelsea

Stoke boss Gary Rowett is confident Jack Butland will stay and believes he can still fulfil his England ambitions at the club.

Stoke are yet to receive a serious offer for the 25-year-old after relegation from the Premier League last season.

Liverpool and Chelsea have both shown interest in Butland but Rowett expects him to stay put.

"I expect him to stay, I hope he stays," Rowett said ahead of Stoke's Championship opener at Leeds on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

"I'm also pragmatic enough to know it's football and anything can happen in the last few days of the window.

"I imagine he would be the type of player who some teams would covet. I'm a realist but I hope he's still here.

"I can only react and answer what's in front of me. The answer is we haven't had an offer which the club feel is financially viable - or I don't think any strong offer yet.

"Jack has never made any real moves to want to leave and he's contracted to us and we're not even a week away from the first game."

Butland missed most of the 2016/17 season after suffering an ankle injury playing for England against Germany in March 2016.

Gary Rowett believes Butland can still be considered for England while he is at Stoke

He returned in April last year and played 35 times for Stoke as they dropped into the second tier.

The former Birmingham goalkeeper was also an unused member of England's World Cup squad this summer.

Butland has eight caps not his name, but Rowett insisted relegation should not hurt Butland's international career.

"The game is changing, if you're Jack Butland I don't see playing in the Championship being something that's going to stop you," he added.

"He's still the same goalkeeper, still got the same ability and we all know he's a goalkeeper who could quite easily play at one of the top six clubs.

"He's our player and if he plays in the Championship with us, which we fully expect him to do, I don't see how that will impinge on his international ambitions."