Everton defender Ashley Williams set for Stoke medical

Everton defender Ashley Williams is set for a medical at Stoke

Everton centre-back Ashley Williams is to have a medical with Stoke on Thursday, according to Sky sources.

Sky Sports News understands the 33-year old Wales international will join the Championship club on a season-long loan move from Goodison Park.

Stoke boss Gary Rowett told Sky Sports News earlier this week that he intends to sign more defensive cover before the window closes on August 9.

"I think we're a few players short in terms of the squad depth," said Rowett. "Defensively we have four senior defenders and the rest are young players in terms of that back-up.

"You're always looking to strengthen in those areas as we know."

Williams cost Everton £12m when he arrived from Swansea after a successful Euro 2016 campaign with Wales.

The former Stockport County defender has made 73 appearances for Everton during his two seasons at Goodison Park.

Sky Sports News understands that Everton are also in talks with Stoke over a deal to sign midfielder Badou N'Diaye as part of a swap for Williams.

The Senegal international scored two goals in 13 games for Stoke last season after joining from Turkish club Galatasaray in January.

