Sam Clucas in Stoke for medical ahead of move from Swansea
By Sky Sports News
Last Updated: 09/08/18 10:42am
Sam Clucas has arrived in Stoke to have a medical and discuss personal terms after Swansea accepted a bid of around £6m, Sky Sports News has been told.
Talks with Wolves have broken down, and the Swansea midfielder looks set to join Sky Bet Championship rivals Stoke instead, while a previous £8m deal with Burnley also failed at the weekend.
More to follow...
