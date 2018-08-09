Stoke City News

News
More from Football

Sam Clucas in Stoke for medical ahead of move from Swansea

Last Updated: 09/08/18 10:42am

Sam Clucas made 29 Premier League appearances for Swansea last season

Sam Clucas has arrived in Stoke to have a medical and discuss personal terms after Swansea accepted a bid of around £6m, Sky Sports News has been told.

Talks with Wolves have broken down, and the Swansea midfielder looks set to join Sky Bet Championship rivals Stoke instead, while a previous £8m deal with Burnley also failed at the weekend.

More to follow...

