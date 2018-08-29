Stoke's Julien Ngoy joins Grasshoppers on loan
By Sky Sports
Last Updated: 29/08/18 12:34pm
Stoke City's Julien Ngoy has joined Swiss side Grasshoppers on loan for the remainder of the season.
The 20-year-old Belgian spent the second half of last season on loan with Walsall, making 13 league appearances and scoring three goals.
Ngoy, who has made six league appearances for the Potters, will continue his development with Grasshoppers, who finished ninth in the Swiss Super League last season.
Super 6 lands again!
Jeff has given away £1.5m over the last week. Enter your predictions for Saturday here.