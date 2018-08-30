Stoke's Giannelli Imbula joins Rayo Vallecano on loan

Giannelli Imbula has joined Rayo Vallecano on loan

Giannelli Imbula has joined Spanish side Rayo Vallecano from Stoke on a season-long loan.

Imbula joined Stoke from Porto on a five-and-a-half-year deal in February 2016 for an £18.3m club-record fee, with the midfielder having made 28 appearances for the club.

The 25-year-old spent last season on loan at Toulouse where he helped the side retain their Ligue 1 place via the relegation play-offs.

Rayo Vallecano were promoted to La Liga last season, though have so far suffered two defeats by Sevilla and Atletico Madrid.

Stoke's Sky Bet Championship season has seen them take five points from five games after the club's 10-year run in the Premier League came to an end last season.

The Potters face West Brom, who were also relegated last term, at The Hawthorns on Saturday.