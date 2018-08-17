Sheffield Wednesday transfer embargo lifted

Sheffield Wednesday manager Jos Luhukay can now add loan players to his squad

Sheffield Wednesday have had their EFL transfer embargo lifted with immediate effect.

While the closure of the transfer window in the EFL means they are unable to sign players on a permanent basis, Owls boss Jos Luhukay will be able to bring in players on loan.

"Sheffield Wednesday are pleased to inform supporters that the current transfer embargo imposed by the EFL has been lifted with immediate effect," read a statement on the club's official website.

👉https://t.co/NfAihSrvsL #swfc pic.twitter.com/ZOXgwFwvvm — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) August 17, 2018

"The club has worked diligently alongside the EFL in a bid to ensure compliance with Profitability and Sustainability regulations.

"We would like to place on record our thanks to the EFL Executive for the support and guidance given to Sheffield Wednesday surrounding this issue.

"We would also like to thank our loyal fans for their continued support as we move forward together on and off the pitch."

Wednesday had been one of two Sky Bet Championship clubs placed under embargo for failing to fulfil an FFP commitment deadline along with Birmingham City.

Birmingham came to an agreement with the EFL earlier this month that will allow them to sign up to five new players.