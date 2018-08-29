Barry Bannan extends contract with Sheffield Wednesday

Barry Bannan has committed his future to Sheffield Wednesday until 2021

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Barry Bannan has signed a three-year contract extension at Hillsborough.

Bannan's previous deal was due to expire at the end of the season but the Scotland international has now committed his future to the club until 2021.

The 28-year-old originally joined Wednesday on a one-year deal from Crystal Palace in 2015 but was swiftly awarded a new three-and-a-half-year deal after impressing for the Owls.

He has gone on to make 124 appearances for the club, including six this season.

Wednesday confirmed Bannan's new deal in a statement, which read: "The contract extension represents an excellent move for the Owls, tying down one of the most talented midfield operators in the Sky Bet Championship to a long term deal."

Sheffield Wednesday are currently 14th in the Sky Bet Championship and next face Reading on Saturday.