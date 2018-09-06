Sheffield Wednesday's Fernando Forestieri banned for role in pre-season brawl

Fernando Forestieri and Jacob Mellis have both been suspended for three matches

Fernando Forestieri has been fined £25,000 and banned for three games for his role in a brawl between Sheffield Wednesday and Mansfield players in pre-season.

The incident happened during a friendly on July 24 when the Italo-Argentinian striker caused a mass brawl after a bad challenge on an opposition player.

He then appeared to punch an opponent in the face before being assaulted himself trying to escape the bust-up himself.

The striker admitted an FA misconduct charge and will now miss the Owls' next Championship games against Stoke at home and Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest away.

The forward will be back available for selection when the Owls host Leeds on Friday 28 September.

Mansfield Town's Jacob Mellis has been fined £1,500 for his part in the melee and will also miss the Stags' next three league games, against Exeter City, Cambridge United and Northampton Town.

Wednesday and Mansfield also received fines of £20,000 and £3,000 respectively after admitting charges of "failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or refrained from provocative and/or violent behaviour", an FA statement said.