Cardiff City dealt pre-season blow as Morton friendly called off

Cardiff City's Premier League plans have been dealt a blow after their pre-season friendly against Greenock Morton has been called off.

The Bluebirds had been due to play Ladbrokes Championship side Morton at Cappielow Park next Tuesday.

But Cardiff have cited Morton's injury problems as the reason for the game being called off, and manager Neil Warnock will instead arrange a training match behind closed doors for his players.

"Obviously we're disappointed that the fixture won't be taking place as we were looking forward to the test," Warnock told the Cardiff website.

"Unfortunately, Greenock have been struggling with injuries and I didn't want us to go there and face anything less than what we'd consider as being a strong first-team 11.

"We'll continue our pre-season preparation with Saturday's game at Burton Albion, and then I'm in the process of arranging a training game behind closed doors next week for some of the lads to get more minutes under their belt."

Cardiff's pre-season has so far included an unbeaten three-game tour of Devon and Cornwall and Tuesday night's 2-1 defeat to Sky Bet Championship newcomers Rotherham.

After the visit to Burton, Cardiff will host La Liga outfit Real Betis the following Saturday before starting their Premier League campaign at Bournemouth on August 11.

Warnock, meanwhile, is still confident of signing Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic on loan.

The 22-year-old Serbian international spent the second half of last season at Cardiff and Warnock hopes to bring him back to south Wales for the 2018-19 campaign.

"I spoke to Marko yesterday, we are still optimistic, but we should know in the next few days," Warnock told reporters after the Rotherham game.

"If he's not staying there I think he will come to us, it all depends on the negotiations.

"There is a contract involved, but it will be resolved, I'm sure they will make a decision shortly."