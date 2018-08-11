Cardiff have nothing to fear after Bournemouth loss, says Neil Warnock

Neil Warnock believes Cardiff City have little to fear in the Premier League based on their opening-day defeat at Bournemouth.

The newly-promoted Bluebirds produced a battling display on the south coast, but created little and left empty-handed after goals in each half from Ryan Fraser and Callum Wilson earned the Cherries a 2-0 victory.

City captain Sean Morrison almost bundled home a second-half equaliser at the Vitality Stadium, while Cardiff goalkeeper Neil Etheridge saved Wilson's first-half penalty.

However, manager Warnock was pleased with the performance of his players and urged them to have more belief about competing in the top flight.

"I think the start of the game, one or two were really nervous, but I thought we did alright," he said after the full-time whistle.

"We grew as the game wore on and had a good spell in the second half. We had one or two opportunities and if things had gone for us, I think we could have punished them a bit more.

"We haven't got to fear anything really. Little bit more clinical, little bit more quality in certain areas, I think we could have tested them a lot more, but that's to be worked on really.

"I thought we grew into it in the second half and, if Morrison's a little bit more agile, that would have been a good equaliser and it would have been interesting for the rest of the game.

"It wasn't to be. I thought they were a little bit more clinical than us, but overall I've got to be pleased with that.

"I thought we went right until the end and I'm disappointed one or two things didn't go for us."