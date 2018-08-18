Neil Warnock believes Cardiff deserved victory in goalless draw against Newcastle

2:11 Neil Warnock felt Cardiff deserved to get the three points despite being fortunate to get one after their goalless draw with 10-man Newcastle Neil Warnock felt Cardiff deserved to get the three points despite being fortunate to get one after their goalless draw with 10-man Newcastle

Neil Warnock felt Cardiff deserved to get the three points despite being fortunate to get one after their goalless draw with 10-man Newcastle ended in dramatic fashion.

Goalkeeper Neil Etheridge saved a stoppage-time Kenedy penalty to secure Cardiff their first point on their return to the Premier League, after captain Sean Morrison was adjudged to have blocked Yoshinori Muto's cross with his arm.

The dramatic finale came after referee Craig Pawson failed to penalise Newcastle forward Kenedy for kicking Victor Camarasa in the first half before sending Isaac Hayden off for sliding in from behind on Josh Murphy.

"Sometimes you don't get what you deserve," Warnock told Sky Sports. "If the penalty had gone in it would have been a double whammy as Kenedy shouldn't have been on the pitch.

"The handball was borderline, his arm is outside the box and his body is inside the box.

"I thought the miss was poetic justice, especially given the lad that was taking it. But you don't always get what you deserved.

"It would have been a massive blow to us if that had gone in because the least we deserved was a point.

"But I was really pleased with the lads, we played some good stuff. You can see we've got to work hard to create chances but I was delighted not only with the players but the fans as well, it's good to be back at home."

Cardiff may have their first point on the board but they remain without a goal from their first two games.

Asked how he would address the issue, Warnock added: "We've got to work hard on the training ground.

"We can do better in the final third with our decision making. We will play more now with these lads in midfield, but we've got to get more out of the strikers and set pieces."