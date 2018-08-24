Neil Warnock says Cardiff will try all their striking options to score first Premier League goal

0:32 Warnock: I don't know best option Warnock: I don't know best option

Neil Warnock says Cardiff will try all their striking options as they seek to score their first Premier League goal of the campaign.

After an opening day 2-0 defeat to Bournemouth was followed by a goalless draw with 10-man Newcastle, Warnock's side are the only team in the league who haven't yet found the net.

On Saturday, they face David Wagner's Huddersfield, who have conceded nine goals in their first two games - albeit it to Chelsea and Manchester City.

1:54 Premier League Weekend Preview Premier League Weekend Preview

Warnock says his side need to become more clinical in order to get off the mark this weekend.

"The worry is that we were in very good positions at times last week and really it didn't materialise to anything substantial - one or two heading situations. Like a damp squib really. It was disappointing in that last third.

"We are working on that all the time now in the week, but you've still got to get the correct balls and the desire and the ability. We are working. We are trying really hard, the lads, and I'm hoping that we can get off the mark this weekend."

Asked who his best striking option was, Warnock said: "I don't know. Theoretically, Kenneth Zohore should be my main man. When he's doing well, he scored goals left, right, and centre.

Zohore hasn't been able to find the net so far this season

"Gary Madine has come back really, really well. Lost a lot of weight. When I look at [Brighton's] Glenn Murray who I thought was fantastic the other night - 34 years of age. I'm sure, if Gary set his mind to it, he could play a role like that.

"And we've also got Danny Ward who's flying at the minute.

"So in the next few games, I think I've got to probably try all of them."

After Huddersfield, Cardiff host Arsenal on Sunday, September 2, live on Sky Sports.