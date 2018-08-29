Neil Warnock wants Cardiff players to embrace Premier League

Cardiff face Arsenal live on Sky Sports on Sunday

Cardiff manager Neil Warnock is urging his players to "enjoy" the challenge of the Premier League as they prepare for a tough run of fixtures.

Warnock's side are yet to score a league goal this season and next face Arsenal followed by a trip to Chelsea before welcoming champions Manchester City to the Cardiff City Stadium.

"It will be so difficult for us in the next few weeks, but we've got a great bunch, a great set of fans and we've just got to enjoy it," Warnock said.

"I've got to come up with a recipe to give our fans something to cheer about during the game. I think we've got to do the best we can to get the crowd on their feet.

"That's what we are here for, that's what we got promoted for, and I don't think we should miss out on that.

"We've got to take the Premier League onboard and enjoy it."

Warnock confirmed winger Nathaniel Mendez-Laing suffered a posterior cruciate ligament knee injury during the draw at Huddersfield last weekend and could be facing a three-month absence.

In addition, Junior Hoilett, who missed the Huddersfield game because of a groin problem, is battling to be fit for the visit of Arsenal.

"We are crossing our fingers now, treating him (Hoilett) with kid gloves," Warnock added.

"I'm hoping he will train on Friday. If he's anywhere near, he will play (against Arsenal) because that's the kind of lad he is, but I won't risk him if he is not."