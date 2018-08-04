WATCH: Ryan Edwards' emotional strike after testicular cancer recovery

0:19 Ryan Edwards scored the opener in Plymouth Argyle's defeat at Walsall, months after receiving the all-clear following a January testicular cancer diagnosis Ryan Edwards scored the opener in Plymouth Argyle's defeat at Walsall, months after receiving the all-clear following a January testicular cancer diagnosis

Plymouth defender Ryan Edwards marked his successful recovery from testicular cancer with an emotional goal in Argyle's 2-1 opening-day defeat at Walsall.

The 24-year-old former Blackburn trainee was diagnosed with the condition in January after "experiencing symptoms which he thought prudent to have checked out" and swiftly underwent surgery as a result.

In a statement on the club's official website earlier this year, the defender revealed doctors discovered an aggressive tumour and that he was "lucky that I wasn't afraid to go and speak to someone."

The swift diagnosis and treatment resulted in Edwards receiving the all-clear in April and Saturday's League One curtain-raiser at Walsall's Banks's Stadium was earmarked as his return to first team action.

He started the game at the centre of defence and Plymouth took the lead in the 40th minute when Edwards steered home Conor Grant's free-kick at the far post.

However, goals from Andy Cook and Luke Leahy put Derek Adams' men on the back foot and though Ryan Taylor went close to netting an equaliser inside the final 10 minutes with a deft flick, it wasn't to be for Argyle.

