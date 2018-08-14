Plymouth Argyle chairman James Brent to step down

James Brent rescued Plymouth Argyle from administration in 2011

Plymouth Argyle chairman James Brent will step down at the end of the season after seven years at the helm of the League One club.

Argyle announced Brent's departure on Tuesday morning along with details of a restructuring of the club's hierarchy. Vice chairman Simon Hallett becomes the majority shareholder and David Felwick will take over as chairman.

Brent rescued Argyle from administration in October 2011 following back-to-back relegations, which had left the club in League Two.

"It has been an incredible privilege to lead Argyle's board as custodians of our club over the last seven years," Brent said.

"It's now time for the next exciting chapter to begin.

"The changes announced today further enhance the foundations of our club as we continue our journey from good to great."

Along with Hallett investing an additional £3.25m in the club and taking a 64 per cent controlling stake, Argyle also announced the reappointment of former Waitrose managing director Felwick as a director with immediate effect and confirmed that he will take over from Brent at the end of the season.

The club confirmed that Hallett's extra investment will cover the increased costs of the redevelopment of Home Park and the purchase of further land surrounding the stadium.

Felwick had been on the Argyle board throughout Brent's tenure until stepping down last year. Brent will remain on the board.

"As a passionate Argyle fan, I am absolutely delighted to join Argyle as Chairman at this exciting time in Argyle's history," Felwick said.

"The team has been making excellent progress and the new grandstand at Home Park opens up many new opportunities both for the club, the city of Plymouth and wider region.

"I'd also like to thank Simon Hallett and James Brent for their support in making this happen."

Argyle returned to League One with promotion via the play-offs in 2016-17 and secured a seventh-placed finish last season.