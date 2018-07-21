Joel Ward hopeful Wilfred Zaha stays at Crystal Palace

1:05 Jeffrey Schlupp and Joel Ward hope 'irreplaceable' team-mate Wilfried Zaha stays at Crystal Palace this summer Jeffrey Schlupp and Joel Ward hope 'irreplaceable' team-mate Wilfried Zaha stays at Crystal Palace this summer

Joel Ward says he would love Wilfred Zaha to stay at Crystal Palace, following reports linking the winger with a move away from Selhurst Park.

The Ivory Coast international scored in the Eagles 3-1 away victory in a pre-season friendly against Oxford United on Saturday.

Speaking after the game, Ward revealed how he hopes Zaha stays at the club.



"We all know how important he is for us and we'd love to keep him and that's what we need," said Ward.

"We need Wilf to lead the line of attack and to show what he can do because he has done that time and time again for us and he's a key part of this squad.

"He's a character, he's a winner and he wants to succeed and he wants to win as does every single member of the squad."

Goalkeeper Vicente Guaita, who joined Palace from Getafe, remains the only new arrival at the club during the transfer window and Ward is confident the Spaniard can have a positive impact at the club.

He said: "He's got a different mentality with getting the ball down but I think he's settling in well and only time will tell but I'm fully confident he will come in and make a difference."