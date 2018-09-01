Christian Benteke is trying his best to get back to scoring, says Roy Hodgson

Christian Benteke endured a frustrating afternoon against Southampton, but Roy Hodgson insists he is doing all he can to get back to scoring goals.

Southampton beat Palace 2-0 at Selhurst Park to condemn the hosts to their third Premier League loss in a row.

Benteke has just three goals in 36 Premier League appearances for Crystal Palace.

The 27-year-old has started every game under Hodgson this season but failed to score and the former England manager believes the Belgium international can get back to being a prolific striker.

"It's difficult for Benteke and it's difficult for me and the team because we want to see him scoring goals," Hodgson said post-match.

"He's certainly trying his best to get that goal but somehow it won't fall for him or when he does get an opportunity he narrowly misses or the goalkeeper makes a good save.

"Really, all we can do is keep working at it and encourage him to keep his game going but, of course, psychologically these things do matter and do have an effect on players.

"The sooner he gets off the mark the better it will be for everybody."

Hodgson recognises Palace have become over-reliant on Wilfried Zaha, who was missing with a groin problem, and that he does not know how to solve what has become a long-term problem.

He added in his post-match press conference: "I don't quite know what I can do about it until such time as we play a game without Wilf and win.

"It's a fact. Again he didn't play and again we didn't win. It's a pure fact that we have to learn to live with.

"There will be games where Wilf doesn't play and I would like to think that the squad that we have is good enough to win without him.

"It's a stretch to say because Wilf is unable to play, the other players can't produce what they are capable of."