WATCH: Christian Benteke's catalogue of misses against Southampton

Benteke has scored just three goals in his last 36 Premier League appearances for Crystal Palace after netting 15 in his 35 before that with the Eagles.

Even though the former Liverpool striker has started every game this season, Benteke is yet to find the net for Hodgson's side and he had another afternoon to forget at Selhurst Park after a series of bad misses.

His biggest chance came in the final minute when Alex McCarthy saved his header from point-blank range.

