Ipswich Town sign Gwion Edwards from Peterborough United

Gwion Edwards has joined Ipswich from Peterborough

Ipswich have signed Welsh winger Gwion Edwards for an undisclosed fee from Peterborough United.

Edwards scored 16 goals in 74 appearances for Posh last season but he has now agreed a two-year deal at Portman Road, with the Suffolk club having the option of a further year.

The 25-year-old becomes manager Paul Hurst's third signing following the arrivals of Jordan Roberts and Trevoh Chalobah in June.

Edwards came through the Swansea City academy and had spells at St Johnstone and Crawley Town before spending two seasons at London Road.

As well as the new arrivals at Ipswich, goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski signed a new three-year contract on Monday to end speculation linking him with a move to fellow Sky Bet Championship side Birmingham City.

Ipswich begin the new season at home to Blackburn on August 4.