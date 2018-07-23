Bristol Rovers striker Ellis Harrison to have Ipswich medical ahead of £1m move

Ellis Harrison is set to join Ipswich

Bristol Rovers striker Ellis Harrison will undergo a medical at Ipswich on Monday ahead of a move which could rise to £1m, Sky Sports News understands.

Ipswich are understood to be paying an initial fee of £750,000, rising to £1m with bonuses.

Rovers confirmed on Monday a fee has been agreed and that Harrison has been given permission to discuss personal terms with Ipswich.

Harrison will not travel with the Rovers squad to Holland for this week's training camp.

The Welshman, a product of Rovers academy system, has scored 49 goals in 204 appearances for the Pirates.

Harrison will become Paul Hurst's fourth summer signing following the arrival of Gwion Edwards, Jordan Roberts and Trevoh Chalobah from Chelsea.