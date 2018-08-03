Ipswich look set to take Cardiff striker Omar Bogle on loan

Cardiff's Omar Bogle appears set for a loan move to Ipswich, according to Sky sources.

It is understood the Sky Bet Championship club have made an offer to take the striker for the 2018/19 season.

The 25-year-old signed for Cardiff for £1m from Wigan last summer but he struggled to establish himself in Neil Warnock's first team.

He scored three times in 12 appearances before going on loan to Peterborough for the second half of last season, where he scored once in nine appearances.

Wigan had signed Bogle for just £750,000 in January 2017 after he scored 38 goals across a season-and-a-half at Grimsby.

He scored 16 goals as Grimsby were promoted back to the EFL in 2016, including two in the final at Wembley against Forest Green.