Ipswich win race for Kayden Jackson from Accrington Stanley

Kayden Jackson scored 16 League Two goals for Accrington last season as they won promotion to League One

Ipswich have signed Kayden Jackson from Accrington Stanley for a fee in the region of £1m.

The 24-year-old striker had attracted interest from a number of Sky Bet Championship clubs but has opted to join Paul Hurst's side on a three-year deal with an option of an additional year, in what is a record sale for Accrington.

Jackson, who will wear the No 9 shirt, replaces the departing Martyn Waghorn, who joined league rivals Derby on Wednesday.

He helped Accrington to the League Two title last season with 16 goals and is Ipswich's ninth signing of the summer.

The Tractor Boys signed Shrewsbury duo Toto Nsiala and Jon Nolan on Wednesday.