Ipswich appeal Toto Nsiala red card against Sheffield Wednesday
Last Updated: 28/08/18 12:08pm
Ipswich are appealing the red card given to defender Toto Nsiala in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.
The 26-year-old was dismissed by referee Jeremy Simpson on 75 minutes after a challenge on Wednesday forward Fernando Forestieri.
Nsiala is currently facing a three-match ban and would miss the upcoming games against Norwich, Hull and Brentford if Ipswich are unsuccessful in their appeal.
After the match, Ipswich boss Paul Hurst said: "Toto wins the ball. I don't know what he is meant to do. It's not his fault if Forestieri wants to run into him."
Ipswich are bottom of the Championship table and without a win in all competitions so far this season.
Tuesday's Super 6
Jeff has given away £1.25m over the last week. Enter your predictions for free here.