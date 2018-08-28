Ipswich appeal Toto Nsiala red card against Sheffield Wednesday

0:38 Ipswich are appealing against the red card given to defender Toto Nsiala in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday Ipswich are appealing against the red card given to defender Toto Nsiala in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday

Ipswich are appealing the red card given to defender Toto Nsiala in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

The 26-year-old was dismissed by referee Jeremy Simpson on 75 minutes after a challenge on Wednesday forward Fernando Forestieri.

Nsiala is currently facing a three-match ban and would miss the upcoming games against Norwich, Hull and Brentford if Ipswich are unsuccessful in their appeal.

After the match, Ipswich boss Paul Hurst said: "Toto wins the ball. I don't know what he is meant to do. It's not his fault if Forestieri wants to run into him."

Ipswich are bottom of the Championship table and without a win in all competitions so far this season.