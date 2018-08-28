Ipswich Town sign Jordan Graham on loan from Wolves for season

Jordan Graham played just twice for Wolves last season

Ipswich have completed the signing of Jordan Graham on a season-long loan from Wolves.

The winger previously played for Ipswich in 2013 on a short loan from Aston Villa, making two substitute appearances.

He moved to Wolves in 2014, but struggled to break into the first team and has made just 14 appearances for the Premier League new boys.

Graham, 23, featured in Wolves' first two matches of their promotion-winning season before a loan move to Fulham, but played just three first-team games for Slavisa Jokanovic's side between September and December.

The former England U16 and U17 international becomes Paul Hurst's 10th signing as Ipswich boss and will wear the number 14 shirt for Blues this season.