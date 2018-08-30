FA reject Ipswich appeal over Toto Nsiala red card against Sheffield Wednesday

The FA have rejected Ipswich Town's appeal against the red card given to defender Toto Nsiala in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

The 26-year-old was dismissed by referee Jeremy Simpson on 75 minutes after a challenge on Wednesday forward Fernando Forestieri.

After the match, Ipswich boss Paul Hurst said: "Toto wins the ball. I don't know what he is meant to do. It's not his fault if Forestieri wants to run into him."

However, the FA have upheld Simpson's decision, meaning Nsiala will miss upcoming games against Norwich, Hull and Brentford.

0:38 Toto Nsiala sees red for Ipswich against Sheffield Wednesday Toto Nsiala sees red for Ipswich against Sheffield Wednesday

The FA said in a statement: "'Aristote Nsiala will miss Ipswich Town's next three games through suspension after an Independent Regulatory Commission rejected his claim of wrongful dismissal for serious foul play against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday 25/08/18."

Ipswich are currently bottom of the Championship table with just two points from their opening five matches.