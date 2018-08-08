Ben Mee signs three-year Burnley contract extension

Ben Mee has made 248 appearances for Burnley

Ben Mee has signed a three-year contract extension at Burnley, keeping him at the club until June 2021.

The central defender still had a year remaining on his current deal, but has agreed a new contract with the option of a further 12 months.

Can Burnley keep defying the odds?

Mee first joined the club on loan from Manchester City in 2011, before joining on a permanent basis the following year, making him the club's second longest serving player, behind Kevin Long.

Injury to goalkeeper and club captain Tom Heaton saw the 28-year-old wear the armband for much of last season and he was instrumental in helping the Clarets to seventh place in the Premier League and a Europa League berth.

Fellow defender Matt Lowton also signed a new deal last week, giving Sean Dyche's squad a boost ahead of the new season.

Dyche has brought in new signings Ben Gibson, Joe Hart and Matej Vydra ahead of Thursday's transfer deadline.

