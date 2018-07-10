Norwich sign Jordan Rhodes from Sheffield Wednesday on loan

Jordan Rhodes joins Norwich on season-long loan

Norwich have confirmed the signing of Jordan Rhodes on a season-long loan from Sheffield Wednesday.

Rhodes, who scored five times in 31 appearances for Wednesday in the Championship last season, becomes the Canaries' sixth summer signing following the arrivals of Emi Buendia, Moritz Leitner, Teemu Pukki, Ben Marshall and Felix Passlack.

He began his career at Norwich's rivals Ipswich before he was sold to Huddersfield in 2009.

Speaking to canaries.co.uk, Rhodes said: "I'm looking forward to getting settled and starting up and playing a few games with the team. I'm really looking forward to pulling on the yellow and green jersey.

"It's a sell-out every week and there are a few familiar faces here that I already know. They've made me feel really welcome already.

"It's a fantastic football club with a great fanbase and if I play a few games this season, it will be a pleasure to do so."