Norwich team hotel 'robbed' during pre-season game in Germany

Norwich City players had their hotel rooms "robbed" while they played a pre-season match, according to a social media post from Timm Klose.

The Canaries were in Germany to take on SC Paderborn on Sunday and the players were informed of the incident as they boarded the team bus after the match.

Defender Klose posted a photo of himself and team-mate Marco Stiepermann on the coach with the caption: "The moment they've told you that whilst we were playing they robbed our hotel".

Norwich defender Timm Klose broke the news on his instagram account (credit: instagram.com/timm_klose_gt)

According to reports, the hotel is carrying out an internal investigation into the theft and will involve local police to discover what happened.

The team experienced better luck on the pitch as they recovered from two goals down to beat Paderborn 3-2. Dennis Srbeny got their first goal while Teemu Pukki scored a brace to seal the win.

Norwich play Union Berlin on Tuesday and Wolfsburg on Thursday.