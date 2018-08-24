Grant Holt retires and takes up Norwich City coaching role

Grant Holt became a Norwich legend during his four seasons at the club

Former Norwich striker Grant Holt has retired as a professional footballer and taken up a coaching role at the club, where he spent four successful seasons at from 2009 to 2013.

Holt helped Norwich secure back-to-back promotions from Sky Bet League One to the Premier League, scoring 78 goals in 168 appearances for the Canaries.

He played for a host of other clubs during his career, including Aston Villa, Wigan, Nottingham Forest, Sheffield Wednesday and Hibernian.

The 37-year-old most recently took on a player-coach role at National League side Barrow, but left the club at the end of last season.

"I have been given the fantastic opportunity to work as a coach at Norwich City and also the fantastic opportunity to work with Langley school developing the talents of tomorrow," Holt said on Twitter.

"Due to me committing to both roles I've decided the time has come to hang my boots up as a professional footballer.

"I would like to thank every fan at all my teams over my career for the amazing support and memories you all gave me.

"Would also like to thank every fan who slagged me off, shouted at me and booed when I touched the ball because without you it would [have] not been as fun.

"Thank you to everyone behind the scenes that I met along the way, you [know] who you are.

"Most importantly I would like to thank my family who have supported me through the highs and the lows in my career on and off the field. Yours sincerely, Holty."

Grant scored over 150 goals in more than 400 career appearances.