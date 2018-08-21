Steve McClaren urges patience from QPR fans despite fourth successive league defeat

QPR have lost all four Championship games under Steve McClaren

Steve McClaren insisted he is the right man for QPR after being jeered by home fans during a 3-0 defeat against Bristol City at Loftus Road.

Matty Taylor opened the scoring and Andreas Weimann netted twice to seal the Robins' first win at Loftus Road since 1977.

Rangers, bottom of the Sky Bet Championship and thrashed 7-1 by West Brom on Saturday, have lost all four league games since McClaren took over as manager and are hampered by Financial Fair Play restrictions.

Asked if he is the right person for the job following the defeat, McClaren said: "Yes. Absolutely. I knew the situation when I came in."

He added: "Believe me, if the owners could spend money - if they could - they would. But the restrictions are the restrictions."

Some of the home crowd vented their frustration towards McClaren, who hopes the expected arrival of loan signings in the coming days will improve results.

He said: "It (being booed) is society now. It's the reaction and this is normal. It's not been a good start. Am I determined to put this right? Yes.

"I knew this was a tough job and it wouldn't happen overnight. The message to the supporters, and it's a difficult one, is patience. We're in the loan market and free market and the owners are very supportive of that and that's the key message to the supporters, who might not think that.

"We've been working behind the scenes to bring signings in and we expect one or two before Saturday, but certainly the next 10 days are big, because we have talent and potential out there.

"At the present moment we're suffering. But I believe if we get the right players in we'll be OK."