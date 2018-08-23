QPR League Cup winner Ron Hunt dies aged 72
Defender was part of club's 1967 League Cup winning side
Last Updated: 23/08/18 12:25pm
Former Queens Park Rangers defender Ron Hunt has died aged 72.
The west London club confirmed Hunt's death via Twitter on Thursday.
The defender played 255 games for QPR over 10 years and was part of their 1967 League Cup winning side.
"QPR are saddened to announce the passing of former R's defender Ron Hunt," the club said.
"Our thoughts are with Ron's family and friends at this time."
Hunt was part of a team that secured QPR's only ever League Cup triumph as they came from 2-0 down at half-time to beat West Brom 3-2 at Wembley.